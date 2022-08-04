Meneses is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Meneses started at first base in the final two games of the Nationals' series with the Mets and went 1-for-8 with a solo home run, but he was merely keeping a seat warm in the lineup for Luke Voit, who was acquired in Tuesday's blockbuster deal that saw Juan Soto and Josh Bell go to San Diego. Voit has joined the Nationals in Philadelphia and will make his team debut Thursday at first base, taking over the everyday role that had belonged to Meneses. Unless Nelson Cruz's neck issue forces him to the injured list and the Nationals are in need of a new designated hitter, Meneses doesn't look like he'll have a path to playing regularly in Washington.