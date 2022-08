Meneses went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

His blast off Mark Leiter in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winning hit. Meneses has looked good in his first taste of big-league action, going 6-for-20 (.300) over six games with three homers and five RBI, and the 30-year-old rookie will likely move into a full-time role while Nelson Cruz (shoulder) is day-to-day.