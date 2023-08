Meneses went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Reds.

Meneses touched up starter Graham Ashcraft for a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, his ninth homer of the season. He endured a power outage over the final two weeks of July as Meneses continues to be rather streaky. The late bloomer has five hits -- including two homers -- in his last four games, and fantasy managers will have to hope this is the start of a hot stretch.