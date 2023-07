Meneses went 3-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

The 31-year-old supplied the big blow for the Nationals, taking Justin Lawrence deep in the eighth inning for the game's final runs. Meneses had a sluggish start to the season, but through 19 games in July he's slashing .268/.329/.535 with five of his seven homers on the season.