Meneses went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

It's the third multi-hit performance in the last five games for Meneses, who's started seven straight contests while batting .360 (9-for-25). The 31-year-old is still looking for his first homer of the season an d has only two doubles, but with Lane Thomas (knee) on the shelf and Joey Gallo needed in right field, Meneses' playing time looks secure as he flips between first base and DH. On the season, he's slashing .257/.337/.284 with 10 RBI but only two runs scored in 20 games.