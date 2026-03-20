Wiemer seems ticketed for a spot on the Nationals' 26-man roster after Robert Hassell was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

The decision to send down Hassell may have been matchup-based, as he hits left-handed and doesn't offer a platoon partner for Daylen Lile. Wiemer swings from the right side and has experience playing all three outfield spots, making him a better fit as a bench option. The 27-year-old hasn't stood out in camp, however, batting .152 (5-for-33) with a 4:10 BB:K. Wiemer has flashed a bit of power and speed during his big-league career, but his contact issues and 29.7 percent strikeout rate have put a firm cap on his fantasy production.