Lester was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday ahead of his season debut against the Marlins.

Lester missed almost the entirety of the first month of the season but is finally ready to make his first appearance for his new team. He reached 90 pitches in his most recent simulated game, so he shouldn't be on a pitch count Friday. Exactly what the 37-year-old southpaw has left in the tank remains to be seen, as he stumbled to a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts for the Cubs last year.