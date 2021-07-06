Lester allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings Monday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Lester was not very good Monday despite three of his runs being unearned. A Starlin Castro error extended the third inning, allowing the Padres to score three runs all with two outs. The Friars got to him for two more in the fourth inning and Lester's day was done earlier than he had hoped after throwing only 48-of-81 pitches for strikes. HIs four walks tied his career-high for the year and he's struck out three or fewer batters in six of his last seven starts. The 37-year-old owns a 5.34 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 41:26 K:BB over 60.2 innings and lines up for one more start over the weekend in San Francisco before the All-Star break.