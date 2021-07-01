Lester (2-3) picked up the win Wednesday against the Rays, fanning three while allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings.

Homers by Yandy Diaz and Mike Zunino helped the Rays get off to a 4-3 lead on the veteran southpaw after three innings. Lester allowed another run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Nationals were able to rally for three runs in the bottom half before the 37-year-old settled down to toss a perfect fifth. While the outing wound up being on the uglier side for Lester, he did enough to pick up his second win. Lester will look to have a stronger month of July after finishing June having allowed 18 earned runs on 34 hits and 12 free passes across 28 innings. He lines up to take the ball Monday in San Diego.