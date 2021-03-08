Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Lester (neck) rejoined the team for workouts Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
While Lester has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut, Rizzo noted that the veteran lefty had built up to 50 pitches in his throwing program before leaving the team last week to undergo a minor surgery to remove a thyroid gland. Rizzo said he would defer to Washington's coaching staff to determine Lester's availability for Opening Day, but in the absence of any physical setbacks, the 37-year-old should be ready to take the hill when his first turn in the rotation comes up during the regular season.