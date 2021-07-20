Lester (3-4) earned the win Monday against the Marlins after tossing seven shutout frames. He allowed six hits and no walks while striking out seven.

It was the longest outing of the year for Lester, who completed seven innings for the first time while blanking his opponent for the second time. The southpaw exhibited strong command, collecting a season-high seven punchouts. To top it off, Lester swatted his fourth career home run with a 419-shot in the fifth inning, making the 37-year-old the oldest pitcher to homer in a game since Bartolo Colon in 2016 at the age of 42. It was a tough first half for Lester, who has compiled a 4.99 ERA and 1.65 WHIP overall. He's projected to make his next start on the road Sunday at Baltimore.