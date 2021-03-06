Lester (neck) is feeling well and could return to the Nationals as early as Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Lester recently underwent surgery to have a thyroid gland removed, but he isn't expected to have a lengthy recovery timeline. The southpaw will visit a doctor Saturday to determine a better timetable for his return, but manager Dave Martinez was optimistic that he could be back Monday. If he returns early next week, he'd have approximately three weeks to build up ahead of Opening Day.