Lester surrendered two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings Monday against the Pirates. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lester gave up a solo homer in the top of the second, and he managed to hold Pittsburgh in check until the top of the sixth, when he surrendered another run on a sacrifice fly. The veteran southpaw has allowed just five runs over his last four outings, but he's been unable to work deep into his starts, eating up just 18.2 frames over that stretch. He's pitched six innings just once all season, dating back to his second start May 6 against Atlanta.