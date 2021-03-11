Lester says he's already noticed an improvement in his energy level since undergoing surgery for hyperparathyroidism, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. "I feel like since I've been back, it's just the desire to want to work out. I enjoy that aspect of my job," Lester said Wednesday. "So that was a red flag for me, is when I'd have to drag myself into the gym to get going. The energy level has been great."

Doctors can't be sure when the condition began to affect him, but Lester saw his fastball velocity begin a significant decline during the 2017 season, bottoming out at an average of 89.2 mph last year. "There would be times where I would run out in the fifth, sixth, seventh inning and feel like I hit a brick wall," he said. "There were times last year where I would come out of the bullpen and be like, 'God, did I pitch the game already?' Just thinking that maybe I needed to do a little extra in the weight room, maybe I needed to run a bit more, maybe I needed to do 20 extra minutes on cardio or whatever. When in actuality, this thing was slowing me down." Lester is also 37 years old and has over 2,500 career innings under his belt, so an undiagnosed health issue likely isn't the only cause of his eroding ratios, but if the surgery does improve his overall performance, he could still be able to provide another season or two or solid numbers. If his fastball velocity seems like it's returning towards the end of spring training once he's gotten stretched out, he could be worth gambling on in deep fantasy formats.