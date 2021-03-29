Lester threw 75 pitches over 4.1 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, but it's not yet clear when he will make his first regular-season start, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The veteran southpaw is a little behind the rest of the rotation so the team could elect to have Lester throw a simulated game Friday, the first scheduled off-day of the season for the Nats, before taking the mound against Atlanta on April 7. Washington should announce its rotation plans to begin the season later this week.