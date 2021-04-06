The Nationals placed Lester on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Lester is one of nine Nationals players on the 40-man roster who will begin the campaign on the IL as a result of the team's recent COVID-19 outbreak. Prior reports have suggested that only four of the players in question have been confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, but it's uncertain whether Lester is one of the infected players or if he was merely a close contact. Jon Heyman of MLB Network, players that tested positive will be eligible to return after 10 days in quarantine, while those ruled out through contact tracing can return after a week. With both Lester and Patrick Corbin on the COVID-19 IL to begin the season, Erick Fedde and Austin Voth could temporarily slot into the rotation as their replacements.