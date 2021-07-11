Lester (2-4) gave up eight runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in Saturday's loss to San Francisco. He had one strikeout.

The Giants jumped on Lester for three runs in the first inning and tacked on five more in the third before he gave way to the bullpen. Lester's defense didn't do him any favors -- five of the eight runs were unearned due to a pair of errors behind him -- but he still allowed 11 baserunners besides the errors, and he needed 80 pitches to get just eight outs. It's been an ugly first half for the 37-year-old, who will go into the all-star break having allowed 27 runs (17 earned) in 13.1 innings over his last four starts. Lester owns a 5.54 ERA and 1.74 ERA in 14 starts overall this season, and opponents are hitting .313 against him.