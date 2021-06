Lester (1-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Marlins after allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks across 2.1 innings. He struck out one.

Lester had a woeful performance Friday, as he tossed 64 pitches before being lifted and also showed big command issues, missing the strike zone in 29 of those deliveries. The veteran left-hander also ended a streak of five straight appearances allowing two or fewer runs. His next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Rays.