Lester (COVID-19 injured list) is expected to be activated to start Friday against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 37-year-old has lined up to start Friday since completing a 90-pitch simulated game Sunday and following with a bullpen session Tuesday, and it appears the Nationals are finalizing to moves to officially activate him from the IL. Lester has spent the first month of the season on the COVID-19 IL, but he shouldn't face significant limitations in his debut since he's been building up his arm over the past three weeks after clearing league protocols.