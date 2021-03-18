Lester (neck) will start for the Nationals in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Lester will be making his spring and Nationals debuts after his entry into the team's pitching schedule was delayed by the minor procedure he required earlier this month to have a thyroid gland removed. The veteran southpaw was able to throw 40 pitches in a live batting practice session over the weekend, so he could push that count up to 50 or 60 pitches Thursday as he continues to build up ahead of Opening Day. Lester will likely begin the season as the Nats' No. 4 starter behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg (calf) and Patrick Corbin.