Lester (0-2) took the loss Monday, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over 5.1 innings as the Nationals were thumped 7-3 by the Cubs. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty's return to Wrigley Field didn't go well, as Lester was tagged for runs in four of the six frames in which he worked while serving up his first homers of the year. The outing inflated his ERA to 3.80, and he'll take a 14:7 K:BB through 21.1 innings into his next start.