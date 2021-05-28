Lester won't pitch Friday against the Brewers as scheduled, as the game has been postponed due to poor weather, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday. Lester will likely start one of those games, though the Nationals have yet to announce which.
