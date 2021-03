Lester will have a thyroid gland removed and the team hopes he will be back pitching in a week, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Nationals have known this was an issue but Lester was awaiting further medical opinion before making the decision for surgery. It sounds like he could still have time to get ready for his first turn in the rotation, but Austin Voth and Erick Fedde would be options if Lester can't get up to speed in time for his first start.