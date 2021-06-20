Lester (1-2) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing two runs on seven hits over six-plus innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw blanked the Mets for six innings before Jose Peraza took him deep with nobody out in the seventh on his 100th pitch of the game. The quality start was Lester's second in 10 trips to the mound while the six strikeouts were a season high, and he'll carry a 3.96 ERA and 35:17 K:BB through 50 innings into his next outing.