Lester (COVID-19 protocols) will throw a simulated game at the Nationals' alternate training site Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lester began the season on the COVID-19 injured list but has been cleared to rejoin the team. However, he's still working on building up at the alternate camp. It's not yet clear when the left-hander could make his Nationals debut, but Erick Fedde will continue to serve as a starter while Lester builds up.

