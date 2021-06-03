Lester didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The only blemish on the veteran southpaw's ledger was a second-inning solo shot by Dansby Swanson, but Lester got pulled just short of his second quality start of the season after tossing 87 pitches (53 strikes), as he was working on only three days rest. He'll take a 4.37 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB through 35 innings into his next outing.