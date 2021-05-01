Lester pitched five scoreless innings, allowing five hits with two walks and one strikeout in a no-decision versus Miami on Friday.

Lester's first start of the year went fairly well. He only threw 70 pitches (46 strikes) after reaching 90 pitches in a simulated game Sunday. The 37-year-old southpaw struggled in 2020 with a 5.16 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB across 61 innings with the Cubs. He should slot into the Nationals' rotation now, and he projects to face Atlanta next week.