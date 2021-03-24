Lester tossed 51 pitches over 3.2 innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The veteran southpaw looked good for three frames before fading in the fourth, and Lester feels he'll be able to find a little more velocity after averaging 88.5 mph with his fastball during the outing. "I feel good physically, so now I think it's just a matter of getting those reps and getting my feet under me and building", he said after the game. "I think that the big thing is I feel like I'm a little bit behind the eight-ball on some things, and I think (velocity) is one of them. I'm hoping that with... a little bit of adrenaline in regular games, that it will go up a tick. But even if it doesn't, I feel like I can still do the things I need to do." Lester had his preparations for the season derailed by surgery for hyperparathyroidism, but he's hoping he can get two more appearances in before Opening Day, whether in Grapefruit League play or in simulated games, to try and make up for the lost time.