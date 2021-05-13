Lester didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw had a little trouble finding the plate, throwing 58 of 97 pitches for strikes, but Lester limited the damage in his first quality start of the year and exited the game in line for his first win. He'll carry a 2.25 ERA and 10:7 K:BB through 16 innings into his next outing.