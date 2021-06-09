Lester allowed one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings Tuesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Lester did well to survive having surrendered only one earned run, as he managed to strand four runners and exited the game with the bases loaded. However, that was the only positive from the start, as he allowed eight baserunners and threw 91 pitches to record only 11 outs. Lester has limited runs against him to a fair degree, maintaining a 4.19 ERA across eight starts this season. On the other hand, he has a 1.50 WHIP and only 27 strikeouts across 38.2 innings.