Lester (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while fanning five across five innings Thursday against Atlanta. He was tagged with the loss.

Lester couldn't repeat what he accomplished in his season debut when he tossed five scoreless innings, but he delivered a solid outing once again despite the fact he took the loss. The veteran lefty is doing enough to remain in the rotation as a back-end starter and is expected to take the ball next week at home against the Phillies.