Lester (neck) made his Grapefruit league debut Thursday and threw 31 pitches, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Lester had a minor surgery earlier in March, delaying his ramp up this spring. He completed two innings of work, hitting 89.9 mph with his sinker and 89.1 mph fastball. Lester is currently projected to be the fourth starter in the Nationals' rotation to begin the regular season.
