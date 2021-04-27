Lester (COVID-19 injured list) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Lester threw 90 pitches in a simulated game Sunday. That leaves him on schedule to start Friday against the Marlins, though the Nationals have yet to commit to him returning on that date, as he may still pitch in another simulated game.
