Lester (COVID-19 protocols) will head to the alternate training site to build up his stamina once cleared to rejoin the team, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The veteran left-hander is away from the team while on the COVID-19 injured list, and he'll need to build up his arm a bit following the absence and his delayed start to spring training. Erick Fedde will start Monday and could remain Washington's No. 5 starter until Lester ready to make his season debut.
More News
-
Nationals' Jon Lester: Joins eight other Nats on COVID IL•
-
Nationals' Jon Lester: May miss time, COVID protocols•
-
Nationals' Jon Lester: First start still undetermined•
-
Nationals' Jon Lester: Stretched out to 51 pitches•
-
Nationals' Jon Lester: Throws 31 pitches in spring debut•
-
Nationals' Jon Lester: Picking up start Thursday•