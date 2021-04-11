Lester (COVID-19 protocols) will head to the alternate training site to build up his stamina once cleared to rejoin the team, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran left-hander is away from the team while on the COVID-19 injured list, and he'll need to build up his arm a bit following the absence and his delayed start to spring training. Erick Fedde will start Monday and could remain Washington's No. 5 starter until Lester ready to make his season debut.