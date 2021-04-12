The Nationals designated Lucroy for assignment Monday.
Lucroy stuck around with the Nationals for a few days as a third catcher after Yan Gomes and Alex Avila were both activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday, but he became expendable when Washington reinstated three more players from the list Monday. Unless another team opts to put in a claim for Lucroy, he'll likely head to the Nationals' alternate site upon clearing waivers.
