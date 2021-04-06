Lucroy will catch for the Nationals and bat eighth in Tuesday's season opener versus Atlanta, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Lucroy and Tres Barrera were both promoted to the 26-man roster Tuesday after the top two catchers on the depth chart -- Yan Gomes and Alex Avila -- were both placed on the COVID-19 injured list. With Gomes and Avila both expected to remain in quarantine for at least a week while they wait to clear COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Lucroy looks poised to serve as the Nationals' top catcher to begin the season. The two-time All-Star has drawn positive reviews in the past for his skills as a pitch framer, but he hasn't finished with an OPS over .700 in any season since 2017.