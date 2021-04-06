Lucroy will likely be behind the plate Tuesday if he gets cleared through the league's COVID-19 protocols in time, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Neither Yan Gomes nor Alex Avila took part in the team's on-field workout Monday, suggesting that both catchers are among the 11 Nationals currently being quarantined. Lucroy, who was signed Saturday, would give the club a more experienced option behind the plate than Tres Barrera or Raudy Read, but his stint on the roster could be a brief one if Gomes and Avila were merely close contacts of the four players who tested positive.