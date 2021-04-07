Lucroy isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Lucroy went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. However, Tres Barrera will take his place behind the dish for the nightcap, batting eighth.
