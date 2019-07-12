Nationals' Jonny Venters: Dealing with shoulder strain
Venters was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain Thursday.
The nature of the injury was initially undisclosed but was confirmed as a shoulder strain by the Nationals on Friday. If the issue isn't a severe one, Venters could be back as soon as next Thursday, as the move was made retroactive to Monday, but the team has yet to announce a timeline.
