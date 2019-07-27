Venters (shoulder) experienced discomfort after two pitches in a rehab appearance Tuesday and will have his MRI reviewed, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Venters has been sidelined with a shoulder strain since July 12, and it appears as though his time on the 10-day injured list will last longer than expected after facing a setback in his first rehab appearance. The middle reliever carries an ERA of 12.38 with a 12:10 K:BB in 12 appearances for the Braves and Nationals this season.