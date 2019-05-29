Venters signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Venters has found a new home after his early-season struggles (17.36 ERA, 3.64 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB in 4.2 innings) with the Braves ultimately led to his release in mid-May. The veteran reliever will report to Double-A Harrisburg, where he'll look to find his footing before potentially earning a promotion to the majors.

