Nationals' Jonny Venters: Latches on with Nationals
Venters signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Venters has found a new home after his early-season struggles (17.36 ERA, 3.64 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB in 4.2 innings) with the Braves ultimately led to his release in mid-May. The veteran reliever will report to Double-A Harrisburg, where he'll look to find his footing before potentially earning a promotion to the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.