Nationals' Jonny Venters: Moves to 60-day IL
Venters (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
This move comes after Venters suffered a setback during a rehab appearance earlier in the week. The right-hander won't be eligible to return until Sept. 10 following his move to the 60-day shelf. Daniel Hudson, who was acquired from the Blue Jays on Wednesday, was added to the roster in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Jonny Venters: Faces setback•
-
Nationals' Jonny Venters: Dealing with shoulder strain•
-
Nationals' Jonny Venters: Out with undisclosed injury•
-
Nationals' Jonny Venters: Stuck with first loss as Nat•
-
Nationals' Jonny Venters: Called up by Washington•
-
Nationals' Jonny Venters: Will join big club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal