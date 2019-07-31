Venters (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

This move comes after Venters suffered a setback during a rehab appearance earlier in the week. The right-hander won't be eligible to return until Sept. 10 following his move to the 60-day shelf. Daniel Hudson, who was acquired from the Blue Jays on Wednesday, was added to the roster in a corresponding move.

