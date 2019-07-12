Venters landed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday.

The assignment was made retroactive to Monday, so Venters will be eligible to return as soon as next Thursday. The veteran has had a rough time this season when healthy, allowing 16 runs (11 earned) in eight innings of work while posting a walk rate of 20.4 percent between Atlanta and Washington, so the Nationals may not be looking to rush him back.

