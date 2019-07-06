Nationals' Jonny Venters: Stuck with first loss as Nat
Venters (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Royals, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk in the 11th inning while striking out one.
The veteran lefty had to deal with a Ryan Zimmerman throwing error behind him, but Venters had already allowed the winning run to score at that point. He now has a 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB in 3.1 innings since joining the Nats.
