Nationals' Jonny Venters: Will join big club
The Nationals intend to call up Venters from Double-A Harrisburg prior to Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Grant Paulsen of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Washington is poised to add two veteran relievers to the 40-man and active rosters ahead of the series opener in Miami, with Fernando Rodney also slated to get the call to the big leagues. The Nationals already cleared a spot for one of the relievers by releasing Trevor Rosenthal on Sunday, but another player will still need to be removed from the 40-man roster later Tuesday. Venters failed to find much success in nine appearances out of the Atlanta bullpen earlier this season and didn't seem to get back on track during his time in Harrisburg. He allowed only one run and six hits in seven innings with the affiliate, but the 1.29 ERA was accompanied by a 4:6 K:BB.
