Nationals' Jorbit Vivas: Goes yard in Tuesday's start

Vivas went 2-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

Getting the start at second base and batting fifth while Nasim Nunez shifted to shortstop to cover for CJ Abrams (side), Vivas appeared to have the game won when he took Orion Kerkering deep in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Nationals an 8-6 lead, only for the visitors to stage an improbable eight-run rally with two outs in the top of the ninth. The homer was only Vivas' second of the season in 161 plate appearances, but that still establishes a new career high for the light-hitting infielder, who sports a .259/.340/.353 slash line on the year.