Nationals' Jordan Weems: Heads back to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Jun 14, 2022
Nationals optioned Weems to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Weems appeared in six games out of the Washington bullpen following his May 31 call-up from Triple-A, covering 6.1 innings while giving up seven earned runs on eight hits and six walks. Francisco Perez was recalled from Rochester to replace Weems in the bullpen.
