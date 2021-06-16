Mercer will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Pirates.

He'll pick up the nod at the hot corner in the Nationals' first game without their primary option at the position in Starlin Castro (personal), who was moved to the restricted list Wednesday. According to Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington, the Nationals plan to deploy a committee of Josh Harrison, Luis Garcia and Mercer to cover second and third base while Castro is out. Since Harrison appears to be locked into a full-time role, the righty-hitting Mercer will most likely fill the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Garcia at the other available infield spot.