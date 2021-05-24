Mercer is slashing .233/.250/.279 through 44 plate appearances with a 1:12 BB:K.
While the veteran infielder has been making fairly regular appearances off the bench for the Nats, Mercer hasn't been taking advantage of his opportunities and is still looking for his first RBI. He might last on the roster only until the team feels a younger option like Carter Kieboom or Luis Garcia is ready to give the majors another shot.
