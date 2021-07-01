Mercer (quadriceps) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 34-year-old played through cramps in his quadriceps Wednesday, and he was further evaluated Thursday. Even though Trea Turner (hamstring) isn't starting, Mercer will be held out of the lineup while he recovers. He's still considered day-to-day, and it's not clear whether he could be available off the bench Thursday.
